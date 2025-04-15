Terrion Arnold honors Khyree Jackson with switch to No. 6

As a rookie, Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold wore No. 0. He has made a change for 2025, as a tribute to a former teammate.

Via Eric Woodyard of ESPN.com, Arnold will wear No. 6 in honor of Khyree Jackson. Jackson, who played with Arnold at Alabama, died last July in a car accident.

Jackson wore No. 6 at Alabama. He transferred to Oregon before being selected by the Vikings in the fourth round of last year’s draft.

“We all know what happened to my friend Khyree and I just feel like just being able to honor his legacy and then the impact that he even had on me,” Arnold said on the New Wave Podcast. “The guy was a competitor, the ultimate competitor and it’s kind of just that extra motivation when you look down and you say, ‘Dang man, I got on that 6 and my brother living through me at the same time.’”

The driver who caused the crash that killed Jackson and two of his high-school teammates faces 13 criminal charges, including DUI and vehicular manslaughter.