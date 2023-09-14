 Skip navigation
Terron Armstead ditches non-contact jersey at Dolphins practice

  
Published September 14, 2023 02:20 PM

Dolphins left tackle Terron Armstead didn’t play in the team’s season-opening win over the Chargers, but he appears to be making progress toward a return to the lineup.

Armstead took part in Wednesday’s practice as a limited participant and he wore a red, non-contact jersey for that workout. Armstead was in a regular jersey on Thursday and said that he feels like he’s closing in on a full return to action.

“We’re working to try to get ready, get healthy and get closer to being back out there full time,” Armstead said, via Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post.

Armstead is listed with ankle, back, and knee injuries and said that it has been a “combination” of the issues keeping him from taking his spot on the field. If he continues to progress through Friday’s practice, Armstead could make his 2023 debut against the Patriots this weekend.