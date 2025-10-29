Terry McLaurin ruled out for Sunday night

Jayden Daniels is headed toward a return this week, but he again won’t have his No. 1 wide receiver.

Terry McLaurin already is ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Seahawks after re-injuring his quadriceps, coach Dan Quinn announced Wednesday.

McLaurin initially injured his quad in Week 3.

He missed four games before returning on Monday night and immediately made an impact, with three catches for 54 yards and a spectacular touchdown.

McLaurin played 25 of 53 snaps before leaving with a questionable-to-return designation late in the game.

For the season, he has 13 catches for 203 yards and a touchdown.

McLaurin and Daniels have played together for only 153 snaps this season.