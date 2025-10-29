 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_rbsurgewk8v3_251029.jpg
Taylor, Cook, Barkley reestablish RB value
nbc_pft_draftmissingpiece_251029.jpg
NFL players who could be missing piece elsewhere
nbc_pft_patriotstrade_251029.jpg
Patriots trade Dugger to Steelers, White to 49ers

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_rbsurgewk8v3_251029.jpg
Taylor, Cook, Barkley reestablish RB value
nbc_pft_draftmissingpiece_251029.jpg
NFL players who could be missing piece elsewhere
nbc_pft_patriotstrade_251029.jpg
Patriots trade Dugger to Steelers, White to 49ers

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Commanders expect full practices for Jayden Daniels all week

  
Published October 29, 2025 03:28 PM

After the Commanders fell to 3-5 with a loss to the Chiefs, tight end Zach Ertz said that “the clock is ticking” for the team to put together the kind of consistent play that can get them back to the playoffs.

Having their starting quarterback in the lineup would be a good way to produce that kind of performance and Wednesday’s word on that front from Dan Quinn is positive. Quinn said that Jayden Daniels is expected to be a full participant in practice this week.

Daniels missed the Chiefs loss with a hamstring injury and he’s also missed two games this season with a knee injury, so his health has been one of the obstacles to the kind of effort that Ertz believes the team needs to put forth in the future.

Injuries to wide receiver Terry McLaurin and left tackle Laremy Tunsil could get in the way of having the entire unit together for Sunday night’s game against Seattle, but it looks like there’s a good chance of Daniels being back to run the show.