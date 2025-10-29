Commanders expect full practices for Jayden Daniels all week

After the Commanders fell to 3-5 with a loss to the Chiefs, tight end Zach Ertz said that “the clock is ticking” for the team to put together the kind of consistent play that can get them back to the playoffs.

Having their starting quarterback in the lineup would be a good way to produce that kind of performance and Wednesday’s word on that front from Dan Quinn is positive. Quinn said that Jayden Daniels is expected to be a full participant in practice this week.

Daniels missed the Chiefs loss with a hamstring injury and he’s also missed two games this season with a knee injury, so his health has been one of the obstacles to the kind of effort that Ertz believes the team needs to put forth in the future.

Injuries to wide receiver Terry McLaurin and left tackle Laremy Tunsil could get in the way of having the entire unit together for Sunday night’s game against Seattle, but it looks like there’s a good chance of Daniels being back to run the show.