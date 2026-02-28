Kenyon Sadiq runs 4.39-second 40-yard dash, fastest tight end ever

Oregon’s Kenyon Sadiq is the fastest tight end in the history of the Scouting Combine.

Sadiq ran his 40-yard dash in 4.39 seconds, the first tight end ever to break the 4.4 barrier.

The previous tight end record of 4.40 seconds was first set by Vernon Davis in 2006 and then tied by Dorin Dickerson in 2010.

Sadiq also showed off his athleticism with an 11-feet, 1-inch broad jump and a 43.5-inch vertical jump, both outstanding scores for a tight end.

The 6-foot-3, 241-pound Sadiq isn’t just an impressive athlete: Last year he won the Big Ten’s tight end of the year award and caught 51 passes for 560 yards and eight touchdowns. Even before the Combine, Sadiq was expected to go in the top half of the first round of the 2026 NFL draft. His Combine performance cemented that.