Zach Ertz confident Commanders can put it all together, but “the clock is ticking”

Commanders head coach Dan Quinn lamented his team’s inability to capitalize on early Chiefs turnovers in Monday night’s 28-7 and the team can’t afford to miss too many more opportunities if they want to make it back to the playoffs this season.

That message was central to tight end Zach Ertz’s comments after the game. Ertz said that the 3-5 Commanders have struggled to put together a complete game through the first eight weeks of the season. Injuries to players like Jayden Daniels, Terry McLaurin and Deebo Samuel have not helped that cause, but Ertz said he believes the team is capable of putting things while cautioning that it needs to happen sooner rather than later.

“It’s just too many highs and lows,” Ertz said, via Nicki Jhabvala of TheAthletic.com. “Just haven’t executed consistently enough in all three phases in a game. Play a half really well and then don’t play the second half well. Play a game well in one phase, don’t play well in another. I thought we had a really good week of practice, honestly, and I’m confident that if we can continue to practice like we do, that’s going to turn. But the clock is ticking, obviously.”

The Commanders face the Seahawks and Lions in the next two weeks and then go to Madrid to play the Dolphins before a Week 12 bye. If things have not fallen into place by that point, the Commanders may find that the clock has run out.