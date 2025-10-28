Dan Quinn, Andy Reid both cite fourth downs as a key reason Commanders lost to Chiefs

Commanders head coach Dan Quinn thought his team needed to be better than the Chiefs on fourth downs to win on Monday night. They weren’t, and they didn’t.

Both teams went for it on fourth down twice, with the Commanders coming up short both times and the Chiefs converting both times. Quinn cited that after the game as one of the key reasons the Commanders lost 28-7.

“Going in to this game, we were going to be bolder on fourth,” Quinn said. “This is a game you’ve got to live on the edge. If you’re going to come here and get a win it’s not going to be with a bunch of field goals.”

On both of the Commanders’ fourth down attempts, they called passes. Marcus Mariota threw incomplete on one and got a five-yard gain on fourth-and-6 on the other. Meanwhile, Patrick Mahomes threw a touchdown pass on one fourth down and Kareem Hunt ran for another first down.

“Man, did we leave a lot of opportunities out there tonight, and you cannot leave that many chances out there and expect to win, especially against this team,” Quinn said. “Not capitalizing on turnovers, not winning on fourth downs. They did.”

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid also cited the fourth downs as four of the biggest plays of the game.

“There wasn’t a lot of punting going on, on either side,” Reid said. “Those fourth downs were big.”