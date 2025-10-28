 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_patsrollbrowns_251027.jpg
Maye, Patriots roll again vs. Browns
nbc_pft_buccsvssaints_251027.jpg
Buccaneers’ defense comes through to beat Saints
nbc_pft_arrowsupdown_251027.jpg
Arrow pointing down for integrity of the game

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_patsrollbrowns_251027.jpg
Maye, Patriots roll again vs. Browns
nbc_pft_buccsvssaints_251027.jpg
Buccaneers’ defense comes through to beat Saints
nbc_pft_arrowsupdown_251027.jpg
Arrow pointing down for integrity of the game

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Dan Quinn, Andy Reid both cite fourth downs as a key reason Commanders lost to Chiefs

  
Published October 28, 2025 05:06 AM

Commanders head coach Dan Quinn thought his team needed to be better than the Chiefs on fourth downs to win on Monday night. They weren’t, and they didn’t.

Both teams went for it on fourth down twice, with the Commanders coming up short both times and the Chiefs converting both times. Quinn cited that after the game as one of the key reasons the Commanders lost 28-7.

“Going in to this game, we were going to be bolder on fourth,” Quinn said. “This is a game you’ve got to live on the edge. If you’re going to come here and get a win it’s not going to be with a bunch of field goals.”

On both of the Commanders’ fourth down attempts, they called passes. Marcus Mariota threw incomplete on one and got a five-yard gain on fourth-and-6 on the other. Meanwhile, Patrick Mahomes threw a touchdown pass on one fourth down and Kareem Hunt ran for another first down.

“Man, did we leave a lot of opportunities out there tonight, and you cannot leave that many chances out there and expect to win, especially against this team,” Quinn said. “Not capitalizing on turnovers, not winning on fourth downs. They did.”

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid also cited the fourth downs as four of the biggest plays of the game.

“There wasn’t a lot of punting going on, on either side,” Reid said. “Those fourth downs were big.”