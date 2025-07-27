Terry McLaurin: The business side is tough, good to be back with my teammates

Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin’s training camp holdout came to an end on Sunday.

McLaurin is looking for a new contract and missed the first four days of camp in a bid to get one, but decided to report despite the lack of an agreement. McLaurin did not participate in practice because of an ankle injury and will have to come off of the physically unable to perform list before he joins his teammates on the field.

The wideout said he would not participate in on-field work without progress toward a new deal, so it remains to be seen how long he’ll remain on the list. For now, though, just being back around them is enough to make McLaurin feel better amid the protracted contract impasse.

“It feels good to be around my teammates and around the fans,” McLaurin said, via John Keim of ESPN.com. “I can’t beat that at all. They showed me a lot of love and support. You lose sight of some things when the business gets involved, but I never lost sight of the way they supported me. It’s business, but it has nothing to do with them. . . . It’s tough, but it’s the business right now. Just trying to take things day by day.”

McLaurin, who incurred $200,000 in fines during his time away from the team, is set to make a base salary of $15.25 million this season under the terms of his current deal.