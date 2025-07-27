Terry McLaurin reports to training camp, not practicing yet with ankle injury

Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin is no longer a holdout, but he is not practicing, either.

McLaurin showed up to training camp for the first time today, but he’ll start camp on the physically unable to perform list, coach Dan Quinn said.

“Terry McLaurin has reported and we’re very happy about that,” Quinn said. “He’ll start training camp on PUP for his ankle. On the business side, [Commanders General Manager Adam Peters] and his side are still working very hard with Terry and his reps on the business side of things. While on PUP he’ll be working with the trainers.”

McLaurin had previously been on the did not report list and was holding out for a new contract, which subjected him to fines of $50,000 a day. With McLaurin now on the physically unable to perform list and working with the team’s medical staff, he can’t be fined.

Quinn said he has no doubts that McLaurin is eager to compete once his ankle is healthy and his contract is done.

“The first word that comes to mind with him, when I think of him, is this is an awesome competitor. At his core, that’s who he is, and that’s how I think of him,” Quinn said. “That’s one of those traits — there’s good, and then there’s excellent, and that’s what I think with Terry.”

McLaurin has one year left on the three-year, $68.2 million extension he signed with Washington in 2022.