 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_mailbag_250725.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: AFC South, collusion, European NFL
rodgers_site.jpg
PIT among 10-12 title contenders, as Rodgers says?
nbc_pftpm_trump_250725.jpg
Florio: No one is protecting college athletes

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_mailbag_250725.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: AFC South, collusion, European NFL
rodgers_site.jpg
PIT among 10-12 title contenders, as Rodgers says?
nbc_pftpm_trump_250725.jpg
Florio: No one is protecting college athletes

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Terry McLaurin reports to training camp, not practicing yet with ankle injury

  
Published July 27, 2025 07:31 AM

Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin is no longer a holdout, but he is not practicing, either.

McLaurin showed up to training camp for the first time today, but he’ll start camp on the physically unable to perform list, coach Dan Quinn said.

“Terry McLaurin has reported and we’re very happy about that,” Quinn said. “He’ll start training camp on PUP for his ankle. On the business side, [Commanders General Manager Adam Peters] and his side are still working very hard with Terry and his reps on the business side of things. While on PUP he’ll be working with the trainers.”

McLaurin had previously been on the did not report list and was holding out for a new contract, which subjected him to fines of $50,000 a day. With McLaurin now on the physically unable to perform list and working with the team’s medical staff, he can’t be fined.

Quinn said he has no doubts that McLaurin is eager to compete once his ankle is healthy and his contract is done.

“The first word that comes to mind with him, when I think of him, is this is an awesome competitor. At his core, that’s who he is, and that’s how I think of him,” Quinn said. “That’s one of those traits — there’s good, and then there’s excellent, and that’s what I think with Terry.”

McLaurin has one year left on the three-year, $68.2 million extension he signed with Washington in 2022.