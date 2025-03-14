 Skip navigation
Teven Jenkins scheduled to visit Seahawks Monday

  
Published March 14, 2025 01:36 PM

Free agent guard Teven Jenkins is set to be in Seattle for St. Patrick’s Day.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Jenkins is slated for a visit with the Seahawks on Monday. It’s the first reported visit for Jenkins since the start of the new league year on Wednesday.

Jenkins was a 2021 Bears second-round pick and started 38 of the 45 games he played in Chicago. The Seahawks saw Laken Tomlinson depart for Houston in free agency, which opened up a spot that Jenkins could fill on their offensive line.

Jenkins is No. 69 on PFT’s list of this year’s top free agents and one of a dwindling number of unattached players in that group.