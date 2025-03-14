Teven Jenkins scheduled to visit Seahawks Monday

Free agent guard Teven Jenkins is set to be in Seattle for St. Patrick’s Day.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Jenkins is slated for a visit with the Seahawks on Monday. It’s the first reported visit for Jenkins since the start of the new league year on Wednesday.

Jenkins was a 2021 Bears second-round pick and started 38 of the 45 games he played in Chicago. The Seahawks saw Laken Tomlinson depart for Houston in free agency, which opened up a spot that Jenkins could fill on their offensive line.

Jenkins is No. 69 on PFT’s list of this year’s top free agents and one of a dwindling number of unattached players in that group.