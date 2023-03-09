Texans agree to terms with M.J. Stewart

The Texans are re-signing safety M.J. Stewart to a two-year contract, Aaron Wilson of KPRC reports.

Stewart, 27, played all 17 games for the Texans in 2022 after signing a one-year, $3 million deal last March, seeing action on 179 defensive snaps and 391 on special teams.

Stewart totaled 41 tackles, two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble last season.

The Buccaneers made Stewart a second-round pick in 2018, and he spent two seasons in Tampa and two in Cleveland before arriving in Houston.

In 67 career games, he has 178 tackles, two interceptions, two forced fumbles and 13 pass breakups.