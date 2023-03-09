 Skip navigation
Top News

Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders

Top Clips

oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course
nbc_nas_chicagotriviaquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Texans agree to terms with M.J. Stewart

  
Published March 9, 2023 02:04 PM
nbc_pft_jimmygtexans_230309
March 9, 2023 08:54 AM
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons evaluate how seriously the Texans would consider going after Jimmy Garoppolo, given Houston, Carolina and Las Vegas reportedly are expected to have interest in the QB.

The Texans are re-signing safety M.J. Stewart to a two-year contract, Aaron Wilson of KPRC reports.

Stewart, 27, played all 17 games for the Texans in 2022 after signing a one-year, $3 million deal last March, seeing action on 179 defensive snaps and 391 on special teams.

Stewart totaled 41 tackles, two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble last season.

The Buccaneers made Stewart a second-round pick in 2018, and he spent two seasons in Tampa and two in Cleveland before arriving in Houston.

In 67 career games, he has 178 tackles, two interceptions, two forced fumbles and 13 pass breakups.