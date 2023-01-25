 Skip navigation
Texans announce completed second interviews with Ejiro Evero, Mike Kafka

  
Published January 25, 2023 12:14 PM
nbc_pft_desirableocpositions_230125
January 25, 2023 08:41 AM
With the Cardinals, Panthers, Broncos, Texans and Colts all in need of a head coach, Mike Florio and Chris Simms assess which team an offensive-minded coach would gravitate towards.

The Texans have reached another stage in their search for a head coach.

On Wednesday, Houston announced the club had completed second interviews with Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero and Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka.

Evero first spoke with the Texans on Jan. 17. He just finished his first season as Denver’s defensive coordinator after five seasons with the Rams. The Broncos were seventh in yards allowed but 14th in points allowed. Evero has also drawn interest from the Colts, Cardinals, Panthers, and Broncos for their head coaching vacancies.

Kafka has drawn interest from Carolina and Indianapolis following his first season as New York’s OC. After spending 2017-2021 as a Chiefs offensive assistant coach — the last two as quarterbacks coach/passing-game coordinator. The Giants went from No. 31 in points scored and total yards to No. 15 in points and No. 18 in yards.

The Texans first spoke with Kafka on Jan. 22.

Houston is looking for its third head coach in three years after firing David Culley and Lovie Smith in back-to-back seasons.