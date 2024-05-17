 Skip navigation
Texans’ Dylan Horton announces he has finished cancer treatment

  
Published May 17, 2024 03:54 AM

Texans defensive end Dylan Horton has finished his treatment for cancer.

Horton posted a video on social media showing him ringing the bell in his hospital after his final treatment for Stage 4 Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

In November, Horton left the Texans for a medical leave. In March, Horton revealed that the reason for his leave was Stage 4 Hodgkin’s lymphoma, which he said was in remission.

The 23-year-old Horton was a fourth-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft. He played in 10 of the Texans’ first 11 games and was a regular part of the defensive line rotation and a major contributor on special teams, before taking his medical leave after the 11th game of the season.

Horton, who was placed on the non-football illness list last year, remains under contract with the Texans and will be able to participate in offseason activities when he is medically cleared to do so.