Harrison inducted into Chargers Hall of Fame
Harrison inducted into Chargers Hall of Fame
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 8
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 8
One win vs. Bears can do 'wonders' for Ravens
One win vs. Bears can do ‘wonders’ for Ravens

Texans lead 49ers 16-7 at halftime

  
Published October 26, 2025 02:33 PM

The Texans annihilated the 49ers in the first half.

It’s 16-7 at halftime but could be far worse, since the Texans went only 1-for-4 in the red zone. Rookie Jayden Higgins scored a touchdown on a 12-yard touchdown pass from C.J. Stroud, but Ka’imi Fairbairn kicked chip-shot field goals of 33, 34 and 37 yards after drives stalled at the San Francisco 15, 16 and 18.

Houston scored on its first four possessions and outgained San Francisco 299 to 65.

Stroud is 22-of-28 for 235 yards with a touchdown and an interception, which came on the final play of the half. It is his best game of the season despite being without wide receivers Nico Collins and Christian McCaffrey. Rookie Jaylin Noel has three catches for 55 yards.

The 49ers picked up their initial first down with only 39 seconds left in the half and scored a touchdown on third-and-10 at the Houston 17 with 25 seconds left. Brian Robinson set it up with a 46-yard kickoff return with another 15 yards tacked on for a facemask penalty on Dylan Horton.

George Kittle caught a 17-yard touchdown pass from Mac Jones, who is 5-of-11 for 44 yards. McCaffrey has only two carries for 8 yards.

The 49ers had only 14 plays and two first downs in the first half.