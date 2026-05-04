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Texans owner Cal McNair: We’re fully committed to C.J. Stroud, will see how contract works out

  
Published May 4, 2026 01:35 PM

The Texans didn’t waste much time after defensive end Will Anderson became eligible for a contract extension before signing him to a new deal that ties him to the franchise through the 2030 season.

Anderson was drafted one pick after Houston selected quarterback C.J. Stroud in 2023, but the team has not moved as quickly to secure his future. They exercised their option on his contract for 2027 and have been consistent about their belief in him, but a rough end to the 2025 season helped make for a different approach to the one they deployed with Anderson.

On Monday, Texans owner Cal McNair didn’t offer much of an update about where talks between Stroud’s camp and General Manager Nick Caserio might stand but he did reaffirm that the team wants to move forward with Stroud as their quarterback.

“We’ll leave that up to Nick and those communications are behind the scenes, but, yeah, we’re fully committed to C.J.,” McNair said, via Aaron Wilson of KPRC. “We exercised his fifth-year option and we’ll see how that all works out.”

With the option in place and no apparent agitation from Stroud to get something done now, there’s not much reason to think the Texans will be rushing to finalize a deal before they’re back on the field. That could leave Stroud’s deal as a major item next offseason and the stances on both sides could look quite a bit different if that’s the case.