Texans release DL Michael Dogbe

The Texans announced a roster move on Tuesday afternoon.

They have released defensive lineman Michael Dogbe. There was no corresponding addition to the active roster, so the Texans have an open spot as they head toward their Week Three game in Jacksonville.

Dogbe signed with the Texans last week and he played 15 defensive snaps in last Sunday’s loss to the Colts. Dogbe was credited with one tackle and the 2019 seventh-round pick had 61 tackles, two sacks, and a fumble recovery while appearing in 40 games for the Cardinals over his first four NFL seasons.

Will Anderson, Jonathan Greenard, Maliek Collins, Sheldon Rankins, Kurt Hinish, Jerry Hughes, and Dylan Horton were the other defensive linemen to play for Houston against Indy.