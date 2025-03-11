Texans to re-sign S M.J. Stewart

The Texans are trading for safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson and they are holding onto one of their own safeties as well.

According to multiple reports, they have agreed to a new deal with M.J. Stewart.

This will be Stewart’s third contract with Houston. He signed a two-year deal as a free agent in 2022 and re-signed with the team last year.

Stewart has been a core special teams player throughout his time with the Texans. He made 13 tackles and had a fumble recovery in 17 games last year and has 75 tackles, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery over his entire run with Houston.