Eagles agree to trade C.J. Gardner-Johnson to Texans for Kenyon Green

Safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson’s first Eagles stint ended after one season and his second tour with the team is set to be one and done as well.

According to multiple reports, the Eagles have agreed to trade Gardner-Johnson to the Texans. They’ll also send a 2026 sixth-round pick to Houston in exchange for guard Kenyon Green and a 2026 fifth-round selection.

Gardner-Johnson spent the 2023 season in Philly and then returned to sign a three-year contract after a year in Detroit. He had 59 tackles, six interceptions and a forced fumble in the regular season and then posted 14 tackles en route to a Super Bowl win.

The Texans will add Gardner-Johnson to Jimmie Ward and Jalen Pitre at the back end of their defense.

Green was the 15th pick of the 2022 draft and missed the 2023 season with a shoulder injury. He returned to start the first nine games of the 2024 season, but went on injured reserve and remained a reserve upon his return in December.

The Eagles have not re-signed right guard Mekhi Becton, but have Tyler Steen back as an interior option.

The Texans are also set to trade left tackle Laremy Tunsil to Washington when the new league year begins while the Eagles have agreed to ship quarterback Kenny Pickett to the Browns.