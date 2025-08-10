 Skip navigation
Texans to sign Jalen Mills

  
Published August 10, 2025 10:46 AM

The Texans are adding some veteran help to their secondary in the wake of safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson’s knee injury.

Agents Drew Rosenhaus and Robert Bailey told ESPN that their client Jalen Mills will sign with the AFC South club. Mills was most recently a member of the Jets’ defensive backfield.

Mills had 44 tackles, an interception, and a forced fumble in nine games for the Jets. He also played three seasons with the Patriots and five seasons with the Eagles after entering the league as a 2016 seventh-round pick in Philadelphia.

Gardner-Johnson avoided a torn ACL, but it is unclear when he’ll be able to return. Safety Jimmie Ward is also dealing with legal issues that could affect his availability during the regular season.