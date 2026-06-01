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Texans waive G Sidy Sow

  
Published June 1, 2026 04:09 PM

The Texans parted ways with offensive lineman Sidy Sow on Monday.

They announced that they have waived Sow off of their 90-man roster. They did not add anyone, so they have an open spot to fill on the roster at the moment.

Sow joined the Texans’ practice squad last year and made one start at guard in his two appearances for the team. The 2023 fourth-round pick started 14 games for the Patriots over the course of his first two NFL seasons.

Wyatt Teller, Ed Ingram, Evan Brown, first-round pick Keylan Rutledge, and fourth-round pick Febechi Nwaiwu remain in the mix at guard for the Texans.