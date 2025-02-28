Texas QB Quinn Ewers fully healthy after playing through injuries last season

Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers played through some injuries last season. He reportedly tore his oblique, an injury that was called a strain and kept him out of part of one game and two other games.

Then, in a Nov. 23 game against Kentucky, Ewers was diagnosed with a high-ankle sprain.

“The oblique, it started popping up on me the Monday after we played Michigan [in Week 2],” Ewers said Friday at the NFL Scouting Combine. “Just kind of thought it was a little tweak, and then throughout practice it got worse and worse and worse. Then, obviously kind of just popped against UTSA [in Week 3]. I would probably say I played two games, maybe three games, healthy, counting the first two and then maybe one in between the ankle and the oblique.”

Ewers began the season as a Heisman Trophy candidate. He finished last season with 3,472 passing yards, 31 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

“I think affected me for sure, but kind of going back to my mental toughness and my resiliency, I think it was good for me kind of to go through stuff like that and see where I ended up toward the end of it all, when it does occur again, because it’s a violent sport we play, I’ll be ready and I’ll have a way to attack it,” Ewers said.

He said he is 100 percent now and is expected to throw for scouts at the combine.

“That’s the easy part of this week,” Ewers said of the workouts.

Before the season, Ewers was projected as a first-round pick. Now, most scouts have him in the third- to fourth-round range, though he could go higher since quarterbacks always go higher. Ewers, though, is not expected to land in the first round.

He had a chance to continue his college career somewhere other than Texas, which has Arch Manning taking over the position after two years behind Ewers. There even was a report that Ewers had an $8 million offer from an unnamed school.

Ewers said Friday he never considered transferring.

“It was never a thought for me, because I wanted to leave my legacy at Texas, and I didn’t want to disrupt anything that I did at Texas to be flipped or turned in any other way,” Ewers said. “I just wanted to be remembered in college at Texas.”

So, Ewers is in the draft and ready for the next chapter.