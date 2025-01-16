 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_showmeomethign_250117.jpg
PFT Draft: Divisional Round Show Me Something
nbc_pft_wshdetprev_250117.jpg
Why Gibbs should get more snaps than Montgomery
nbc_pft_texanschiefscase_250117.jpg
Texans have ‘puncher’s chance’ vs. Chiefs

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams
Cooper Kupp uses prayer to cope with reduced role
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Talk of Raiders hiring Ben Johnson intensifies
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_showmeomethign_250117.jpg
PFT Draft: Divisional Round Show Me Something
nbc_pft_wshdetprev_250117.jpg
Why Gibbs should get more snaps than Montgomery
nbc_pft_texanschiefscase_250117.jpg
Texans have ‘puncher’s chance’ vs. Chiefs

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams
Cooper Kupp uses prayer to cope with reduced role
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Talk of Raiders hiring Ben Johnson intensifies
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Quinn Ewers turned down $8 million offer to transfer

  
Published January 16, 2025 04:52 PM

Quinn Ewers had an alternative to staying at Texas or heading to the NFL draft.

Via Chip Brown of Horns247, another school offered Ewers $8 million to transfer. Per Brown, Ewers made roughly $6 million in NIL money over the past three years with the Longhorns.

For Ewers, however, it was Texas or the NFL. He wasn’t going to play at another program.

“Texas was the only place he wanted to play college football,” Ewers’s high school coach, Riley Dodge, told Brown. “He wanted to leave Texas in good standing.”

He could have left college football with his bank account in even better standing. Still, if he ends up playing well in the NFL, he’ll be one year closer to a second contract, if he starts now. Also, it’s not as if this year’s quarterback class is chock full of superstars.