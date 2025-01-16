Report: Quinn Ewers turned down $8 million offer to transfer

Quinn Ewers had an alternative to staying at Texas or heading to the NFL draft.

Via Chip Brown of Horns247, another school offered Ewers $8 million to transfer. Per Brown, Ewers made roughly $6 million in NIL money over the past three years with the Longhorns.

For Ewers, however, it was Texas or the NFL. He wasn’t going to play at another program.

“Texas was the only place he wanted to play college football,” Ewers’s high school coach, Riley Dodge, told Brown. “He wanted to leave Texas in good standing.”

He could have left college football with his bank account in even better standing. Still, if he ends up playing well in the NFL, he’ll be one year closer to a second contract, if he starts now. Also, it’s not as if this year’s quarterback class is chock full of superstars.