Texas Tech quarterback Behren Morton says he’s had pre-draft meetings with most NFL teams

Texas Tech quarterback Behren Morton is not viewed as an elite draft prospect, but plenty of teams are keeping tabs on him as a potential late-round pick with long-term upside.

Morton says that between in-person visits and Zoom meetings, he’s had an opportunity to speak with most NFL teams.

“It’s been a fun, busy process,” Morton told SI.com. “It’s a good problem to have. I had a formal interview with the entire New York Jets staff before my Pro Day. We did some install to learn the offense. We did the install with their GM, head coach, offensive coordinator, and quarterbacks coach. That was super cool to do. I went to dinner with the Dallas Cowboys that same night [of Pro Day]. I’ve also completed more than 15 Zoom meetings since the NFL Combine ended. The Las Vegas Raiders, Jacksonville Jaguars, Indianapolis Colts, and Cowboys have been some of the recent Zoom meetings. I also recently got back from a bunch of Top 30 visits. I visited the Green Bay Packers, Carolina Panthers, New England Patriots, and the Jets as well. It’s been a fun process. I saw some incredible facilities and met some incredible coaches.”

Morton spent five years at Texas Tech and started 36 games, finishing his career with a 62.8 percent completion rate, 71 touchdowns and 28 interceptions.