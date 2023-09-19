Titans sign DL Kyle Peko to 53-player roster, cut DL Jayden Peevy

The Titans signed defensive lineman Kyle Peko to the active roster from the practice squad, the team announced Tuesday.

Tennessee waived defensive lineman Jayden Peevy from the 53-player roster in a corresponding move.

Peko played in the Titans’ first two games as a standard gameday elevation. He saw action on 27 defensive snaps and six on special teams in Sunday’s game against the Chargers after playing 22 defensive snaps and four on special teams in the opener.

Peko has four tackles this season.

He is in his second stint with the Titans, having spent 2021 with the team. Peko spent last season with the Raiders.

Peko has never played more than eight games in a season.

Peevy played only four defensive snaps against the Chargers.

The Titans also announced they waived defensive lineman Michael Drumfour from the practice squad.