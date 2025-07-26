Titans agree to terms with WR Ramel Keyton after Treylon Burks’ injury

The Titans’ wide receivers room took a hit to its depth Saturday when former first-round pick Treylon Burks fractured his collarbone.

The team solved that by agreeing to terms with free agent Ramel Keyton, according to multiple reports.

Keyton, 24, was among a handful of players who worked out for the Titans on Friday.

He entered the NFL in 2024, signing with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent. Keyton spent time on Las Vegas’ practice squad and active roster.

Keyton saw action on 44 offensive snaps and 64 on special teams in eight games last season as a rookie. He caught one pass for 7 yards and made one tackle on special teams.

The Raiders waived him April 25.