Titans-Dolphins draws meager, by NFL standards, 5.61 million

When ESPN/ABC rattled off the audience numbers for Monday night’s simultaneous overlapping doubleheader, the release omitted the numbers for Titans-Dolphins on ESPN.

As usual, it wasn’t an oversight. It was a deliberate nothing-to-see-here gesture.

Via Jon Lewis of SportsMediaWatch.com, the Titans-Dolphins game generated an average audience of 5.61 million viewers. While the game boosted the ability to brag about the total audience for the 2.5-hour overlap (20.3 million), the numbers for Titans-Dolphins are anemic, as NFL prime-time standards go.

The next overlapping doubleheader comes on October 21, with Ravens-Buccaneers on ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN+ at 8:15 p.m. ET an Chargers-Cardinals at 9:00 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

That night, the total, combined audience surely will not be 20.3 million.