Latest MNF doubleheader averaged 20.3 million viewers over 2.5-hour overlap

I don’t like the Monday night simultaneous overlapping doubleheader. Others agree.

But it continues, for the second straight week. (And two more are coming.)

For last night’s Titans-Dolphins/Seahawks-Lions staggered doubleheader, the ESPN/ABC platforms generated an audience of more than 20.3 million during the 2.5-hour overlap between the games.

The late game in Detroit, on ABC, averaged more than 15 million viewers. ESPN didn’t mention the numbers for Titans-Dolphins, which as usual means they were nothing to brag about.

We still don’t know why it’s not good enough to have one game on ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, etc. Regardless, none of us gets a vote — unless we vote with our eyeballs and, in turn, deprive ourselves of something we enjoy.

Regardless, many don’t enjoy having two games on at the same time on Monday night as much as they’d enjoy keeping it to one.