nbc_pftpm_hutchinsointv_v2_241001.jpg
Hutchinson: MNF win v. Seahawks was a ‘weird game’
nbc_pft_tyreekhill_241001.jpg
Hill is visibly upset on sidelines against Titans
nbc_pft_rodgers_241001.jpg
Saleh must be careful when speaking on Rodgers

Other PFT Content

Miami Dolphins v Seattle Seahawks
Mike McDaniel has seen “progress” with Odell Beckham Jr.
Father of Mine
It’s a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Latest MNF doubleheader averaged 20.3 million viewers over 2.5-hour overlap

  
Published October 1, 2024 08:13 PM

I don’t like the Monday night simultaneous overlapping doubleheader. Others agree.

But it continues, for the second straight week. (And two more are coming.)

For last night’s Titans-Dolphins/Seahawks-Lions staggered doubleheader, the ESPN/ABC platforms generated an audience of more than 20.3 million during the 2.5-hour overlap between the games.

The late game in Detroit, on ABC, averaged more than 15 million viewers. ESPN didn’t mention the numbers for Titans-Dolphins, which as usual means they were nothing to brag about.

We still don’t know why it’s not good enough to have one game on ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, etc. Regardless, none of us gets a vote — unless we vote with our eyeballs and, in turn, deprive ourselves of something we enjoy.

Regardless, many don’t enjoy having two games on at the same time on Monday night as much as they’d enjoy keeping it to one.