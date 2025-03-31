Titans don’t expect Treylon Burks to be ready for camp, hopeful on Lloyd Cushenberry

Titans head coach Brian Callahan offered updates on a couple of injured players during a media session at the league meetings on Monday.

Wide receiver Treylon Burks tore his ACL five games into the 2024 season and Callahan said he’s not expected to be back for the start of training camp. Callahan added, via the team’s website, that Burks could “potentially” make it back for the start of the regular season.

Burks had four catches for 34 yards before his injury and has 53 catches for 699 yards and a touchdown since being selected in the first round of the 2022 draft.

Callahan said that the team is hopeful that center Lloyd Cushenberry will be ready for camp. Cushenberry is recovering from a torn Achilles.