nbc_pft_showmesomething_251017.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 7
nbc_pft_parsonsonprotecting_251017.jpg
Why Parsons chose now to speak about player safety
nbc_pft_parsonsonholdingcalls_251017.jpg
Exploring Parsons’ comments on NFL officials

Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
NFLPA officially launches executive director search
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: "He'll learn from it"
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
NFLPA officially launches executive director search
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
Titans out to 10-3 lead in first quarter

  
Published October 19, 2025 01:27 PM

The post-Brian Callahan era is off to a good start in Tennessee.

Rookie quarterback Cam Ward hit rookie wide receiver Chimere Dike for a 38-yard touchdown and the Titans lead the Patriots 10-3 with 5:04 left in the first quarter.

Dike’s first NFL touchdown came one play after he caught an 18-yard pass from Ward and it capped a quick three-play drive for the home team. Ward completed two passes for 31 yards to help the team to a field goal on the first drive of the game.

The Patriots put together a solid drive in response to that field goal, but a Jihad Ward sack on third down forced them to settle for three points.