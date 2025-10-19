Titans out to 10-3 lead in first quarter

The post-Brian Callahan era is off to a good start in Tennessee.

Rookie quarterback Cam Ward hit rookie wide receiver Chimere Dike for a 38-yard touchdown and the Titans lead the Patriots 10-3 with 5:04 left in the first quarter.

Dike’s first NFL touchdown came one play after he caught an 18-yard pass from Ward and it capped a quick three-play drive for the home team. Ward completed two passes for 31 yards to help the team to a field goal on the first drive of the game.

The Patriots put together a solid drive in response to that field goal, but a Jihad Ward sack on third down forced them to settle for three points.