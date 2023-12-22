Titans place S Amani Hooker on injured reserve

The Titans placed safety Amani Hooker on season-ending injured reserve, the team announced Friday.

Tennessee already had ruled out Hooker for Sunday’s game with a knee injury. He started 13 of the team’s first 14 games, totaling 85 tackles, one interception, seven passes defensed and a forced fumble.

The Titans elevated defensive lineman Marlon Davidson from the practice squad to the active roster in a corresponding move.

Davidson, who joined the team’s practice squad earlier this season, has played two games this season as a gameday elevation for the Titans. He has totaled three tackles and a sack on 56 defensive snaps.