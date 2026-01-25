Titans request interview with Falcons pass game coordinator Mike Rutenberg for defensive coordinator

The Titans would like to speak to one of Robert Saleh’s assistants with the Jets about joining Saleh in Tennessee this season.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that they have requested an interview with Falcons pass game coordinator Mike Rutenberg for their defensive coordinator position.

Rutenberg was the linebackers coach for the Jets during Saleh’s three-plus years as the team’s head coach and he joined the Falcons’ staff along with former Jets defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich last year. Ulbrich will stay with Atlanta under Kevin Stefanski, but Rutenberg could move on to a new role.

Texans defensive backs coach Dino Vasso is also a candidate for the defensive coordinator job in Tennessee.