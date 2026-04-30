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Titans sign five draft picks

  
Published April 30, 2026 06:07 PM

The Titans signed most of their 2026 draft class today.

Tennessee announced that it signed five of its eight draft picks on Thursday: Fifth-round guard Fernando Carmona Jr, fifth-round running back Nick Singleton, sixth-round defensive tackle Jackie Marshall, sixth-round center Pat Coogan and seventh-round tight end Jaren Kanak.

Still unsigned are first-round wide receiver Carnell Tate, first-round edge rusher Keldric Faulk and second-round linebacker Anthnony Hill Jr.

All eight Titans draft picks will be with the team this weekend at the rookie minicamp.