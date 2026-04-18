Titans to exercise fifth-year option on OG Peter Skoronski’s contract

The Titans will exercise the fifth-year option on the contract of left guard Peter Skoronski, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports.

The team has until May 1 to formally pick up the option.

Tennessee selected Skoronski 11th overall in 2023, and he signed a four-year, $19.67 million contract, which included an $11.3 million signing bonus. The option will extend his contract through 2027, paying him a fully guaranteed $19.07 million for 2027.

Titans General Manager Mike Borgonzi said at the Scouting Combine that the team’s goal is to sign Skoronski to a long-term deal.

Skoronski started 14 games as a rookie and all 17 games in each of the past two seasons.