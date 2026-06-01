Todd Monken has no interest in adding QB Brendan Sorsby: “That’s a slippery slope”

The Browns are picking up some additional draft picks by trading Myles Garrett.

Could they use one of their future picks to select a quarterback in the supplemental draft?

If head coach Todd Monken has his way, Cleveland will stay far away from quarterback Brendan Sorsby if he declares.

Sorsby, whose representation is currently arguing to have his college football eligibility temporarily reinstated, could subsequently declare for the supplemental draft this summer if that request is denied.

Monken told reporters on Monday that he hasn’t been kept in the loop on how the Browns’ personnel staff, led by G.M. Andrew Berry, is evaluating Sorsby. But either way, he’s not interested.

“I mean, that’s not even come across my desk. I don’t think we’re in a position to want to go down that road. That’s my option, not Andrew’s,” Monken said, via Daryl Ruiter of 92.3 The Fan. “I like the quarterbacks that we have. I think that’s a slippery slope, when you go down that [path] — irrespective of talent — in terms of the situation he’s put himself in. We all know what that is. He put himself in that situation. And we’ve seen in other sports with players that have been banned for life from playing in professional sports.

“I think that’s a slippery slope to go down that road. Again, that’s a question for Andrew and for management. But from my end of it, kind of a tough angle to go down that road and think that’s going to be your franchise quarterback — if he’s ever eligible to even play in the NFL.”

As of now, there’s been no indication that the NFL would prevent Sorsby from playing at the pro level.

The Browns currently have Deshaun Watson, Shedeur Sanders, and Dillon Gabriel ostensibly competing to become their QB1 in 2026, with Watson appearing to be in the proverbial pole position at the start of June.

“I anticipate there still being competition,” Monken said. “That doesn’t mean that the reps will be equal. That’s the easiest way to put it. I think we’re in a good place right now with our quarterback room. All of the guys that are in there are working hard and I like the level of talent that we have in there. But the next six days will go a long way into how we go into fall camp.”