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Todd Monken: Myles Garrett will be ready, I’m not worried about him

  
Published April 8, 2026 01:03 PM

It was reported earlier this week that Browns defensive end Myles Garrett was not expected to attend the start of Cleveland’s offseason program.

This is not unusual for Garrett, who set a new single-season sack record in 2025 and recently had his contract modified, as he often does his offseason training away from the team’s building.

As new head coach Todd Monken gets things going with the team, he was asked about Garrett’s absence in his Wednesday press conference.

“First of all, as I’ve said before, this is voluntary for our players to be here,” Monken said. “I think if you asked every coach in the NFL, would they like every player to be there? Of course. I think there’s certain parts of what we do from a connection standpoint that I think is important to be here, [as well as] from a schematic standpoint. From a work standpoint? Not so much. And it is our job to make it to where the guys want to be here. I mean, not just by the job, but by the development, the camaraderie, being part of a team. And hell, I’ve been a part of a team since I was five years old — there’s nothing like it. I wouldn’t miss it, because that’s me, that’s how I’m wired. But it is voluntary.

“Myles will be ready. I’m not worried about Myles.”

Garrett, 30, recorded 23.0 sacks with 33 tackles for loss and 39 quarterback hits in 2025.