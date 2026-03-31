 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_pickenscontract_260331.jpg
Will Cowboys give Pickens a long-term deal?
nbc_pftpm_lafleurshanintv_260331.jpg
Shanahan, LaFleur explain duality of brotherhood
nbc_pft_mentalhealthnfl_260331.jpg
Report: NFL to expand mental health services

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_pickenscontract_260331.jpg
Will Cowboys give Pickens a long-term deal?
nbc_pftpm_lafleurshanintv_260331.jpg
Shanahan, LaFleur explain duality of brotherhood
nbc_pft_mentalhealthnfl_260331.jpg
Report: NFL to expand mental health services

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Todd Monken: We’ll have a QB competition, but reps won’t be split evenly

  
Published March 31, 2026 06:19 PM

The Browns will open their offseason program next week and one of the things to watch in the coming weeks will be how things are shaping up at quarterback.

Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel are back for their second seasons with the club and Deshaun Watson is expected to be on the field after missing all of last season, but no one is being anointed as the starter at this point in the calendar. Head coach Todd Monken shed some light on how he will work toward making that decision when he spoke to reporters on Tuesday and one of the key takeaways was that everyone won’t be getting the same amount of work every day.

“I think there’s always competition irrespective of the number of reps a player gets,” Monken said, via the team’s website. “The number of reps a player gets doesn’t eliminate competition. It’s just in a given day, let’s say for instance, you want to see a quarterback with the first group, the second group, the third group. Well, are you going to divide those reps up evenly? Are you going to divide up the reps everywhere evenly? I don’t see it that way. That doesn’t mean there’s not competition. I just see it as in a given day, and it’ll be daily in terms of who gets what reps and when, because we certainly want to allocate our reps to the players we feel like are going to give us the best chance to win.”

That approach means they’ll be a lot of attention paid to snaps during offseason practices that are open to the media. There won’t be as many of those as there will be this summer and Monken sounds like he’d like to be closing in on a decision by the time camp opens.

“That doesn’t mean there’s still not competition,” Monken said. “But I do think you have to narrow the reps or at least balance up the reps of who you anticipate has to come out of the spring, certainly in a position to be a starter.”

Sanders, Gabriel and Watson may get some more company before Monken makes any calls about Week 1, so there’s still plenty to play out in the quarterback room in Cleveland.