Andrew Berry: “Realistic” that Browns will add a quarterback this offseason

Browns General Manager Andrew Berry drafted two quarterbacks last year and he could add another one to the mix next month.

While speaking to reporters from the league meeting in Arizona, Berry called it “wholly realistic” that the Browns will add another quarterback to the roster. Shedeur Sanders closed out last season as the starter and fellow 2025 draftee Dillon Gabriel also started games for Cleveland. Deshaun Watson missed the entire season after tearing his Achilles twice, but is also in the equation.

Berry said all routes to acquiring a quarterback are open, but that they do have an idea of what kind of quarterback they’d like to add.

“Our lean would be if we do add someone to the quarterback room, it would be someone who’s a younger player most likely,” Berry said, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. “But I can’t state that definitively because I don’t know what the next couple of weeks will hold.”

The Browns have met with Ty Simpson, who is in the running to be the second quarterback selected and will be one of many options for the team to add options at quarterback in the draft.