Tom Brady gets away with a dirty move, for now

  
Published January 17, 2023 07:32 AM
January 17, 2023 08:14 AM
With Tom Brady set to be a free agent in March, Mike Florio and Chris Simms evaluate which teams could be viable options for the QB, if he continues to play.

From time to time, even GOATs get dirty.

After a third-quarter turnover during Monday night’s loss to the Cowboys, Tom Brady’s effort to make a tackle include a sliding attempt to trip the ball carrier .

It wasn’t flagged. It also wasn’t mentioned during the broadcast.

Social media saw it, and reacted. As it should. It’s a dirty play from Brady. Filthy. Unacceptable.

Some will ignore it because he’s Brady. Few can make a plausible excuse for it.

Brady has, in the past, used his shoe as a weapon when sliding. A decade ago, he was fined $10,000 for putting a foot in the crotch of Ravens safety Ed Reed.

Brady has done similar things since then, without incident. He should definitely be fined for this one. And he should be criticized for his expression of I’m-not-getting-my-way frustration.