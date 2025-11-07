Tom Brady skipped last night’s Raiders-Broncos game

Raiders minority owner Tom Brady had a rare opportunity last night to watch his team play in person. He passed.

Brady was in Miami on Thursday, attending the Team Brady Miami Leaders’ Summit. The event was held in conjunction with a boat race to be held there today and tomorrow.

Brady owns a team in the competition.

He probably thought he’d be witnessing a different kind of boat race, if he’d flown to Colorado for the Raiders-Broncos game. And while it didn’t turn out to be lopsided, the Raiders lost again.

As Brady’s first full season as an owner of the Raiders continue to go not very well, questions eventually will arise as to the changes the team will make for 2026. Whatever they are, Brady will have a major voice in the immediate future of the team.

Principal owner Mark Davis has made no qualms about his lack of football acumen. He gave Brady a sweetheart deal due in part to Brady’s knowledge and experience.

What that means for the 2026 Raiders remains to be seen.

Brady was present for the Week 2 Monday night game against the Chargers. His presence in the Raiders coaches’ box brought significant attention to his dual roles as an NFL broadcaster with Fox and a principal of one of the NFL’s teams.

Brady’s next chance to attend a Raiders game in person comes in 10 days, when his team hosts the Cowboys on Monday Night Football. Another loss will likely make official what already seems inevitable — another year with no playoff appearance for a team that hasn’t won a postseason game since the 2002 season (Brady’s third in the NFL as a player) and that has been to the playoffs only twice in 23 years.