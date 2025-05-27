Training camp a “realistic goal” for Falcons LB Bralen Trice

Falcons linebacker Bralen Trice missed his rookie season with a torn ACL and head coach Raheem Morris gave an update on his condition when he spoke to reporters at the team’s facility on Tuesday.

Morris said that Trice, who was injured last August, is continuing to do rehab work with the team’s physical therapy staff and that it is a “realistic goal” for Trice to be back for training camp.

“He is at the point where he’s out there with our PT,” Morris said, via the team’s website. “I don’t want to misstep with my words. He is with him most of the time. He’s doing a couple things on the side. He’s doing a lot of the running things. But definitely not at the ‘full’ category yet if we were doing some of those things. So, he’s working his way back.”

Trice was a third-round pick last year and is joined by 2025 first-round picks Jalon Walker and James Pearce as young options to go with Leonard Floyd on the edges of the defense.