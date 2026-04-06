Travis Etienne on Alvin Kamara: Backfield partnership is better for both of us

The Saints’ move to sign Travis Etienne as a free agent last month raised questions about Alvin Kamara’s future in New Orleans.

Head coach Kellen Moore said last week that Kamara is “certainly on the roster and part of the running back room” while adding that there’s enough work for multiple backs in the offense. During an appearance on The Jim Rome Show, Etienne said he’s been part of shared backfields in the past and that he thinks it would benefit both players to share the load this season.

“It just makes it better for both of us,” Etienne said. “Every time we’re out there, we want to feel fresh. It keeps the defense on their toes. They’ve gotta worry about two guys instead of one. I feel like it’s only gonna make the team better.”

A strong ground game would seem to be a good thing to help quarterback Tyler Shough continue to progress in his first full season as the team’s starter and it seems like the two-headed approach may be the one they deploy as they work to create it.