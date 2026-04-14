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Travis Hunter takes issue with report of full-time CB, part-time WR role

  
Published April 14, 2026 10:03 AM

A recent report from NFL Network indicated that Travis Hunter will transition in his second season with the Jaguars to the role of full-time cornerback and part-time receiver.

That’s apparently news to Hunter.

Hunter reposted a clip of the conversation from NFLN with this message: “Who told you this?

The Jaguars moved up to No. 2 in last year’s draft — giving up the fifth overall pick in 2025 and their 2026 first-rounder (plus more) — to get Hunter. The argument was that they were getting two full-time players in one.

Last year’s production from Hunter, capped by a season-ending knee injury, may have caused the Jaguars to reconsider the wisdom of giving one player full-time two-way duties. And if the Jaguars are going to use Hunter primarily on one side of the ball, it arguably makes more sense to put him at receiver. Plenty of teams saw him in the runup to the 2025 draft primarily as a receiver and not as a corner. And the receiver market currently is more robust financially than the cornerback market.

Then there’s the possibility the Jaguars are quietly considering the possibility of trading receiver Brian Thomas Jr. before, during, or immediately after the draft. Although the Jaguars have called such chatter “fraudulent,” talk of a potential trade hasn’t fully dissipated. By putting out the word that Hunter will be primarily playing corner, the perception that Thomas will remain on the Jaguars becomes strengthened.

Which could help them get more for him, if they decide to trade him. Which would then allow them to slide Hunter from CB to WR.

In seven games last year (with four starts), Hunter played 67 percent of the offensive snaps and 36 percent of the defensive snaps. Which is a far cry from the full-time, two-way player the Jaguars claimed to be getting.