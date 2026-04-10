Report: Jaguars plan for Travis Hunter to be a full-time corner

Jaguars General Manager James Gladstone updated Travis Hunter’s knee rehab this week and said that the second overall pick in the 2025 draft will be limited in the offseason with the expectation that he’ll be fully cleared for training camp.

Once Hunter is healthy enough to get back to football activities, his efforts are expected to be focused on the defensive side of the ball. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the team is planning for Hunter to be a full-time cornerback and an occasional contributor on offense as a wide receiver.

Gladstone signaled things were moving that way right after the Jaguars were eliminated from the playoffs and a report in February indicated that the cornerback-first plan was in place. That was what many expected to be the case after Hunter won the Heisman at Colorado in 2024, but Hunter saw more time on offense than defense before his season-ending injury.

When the Jaguars paid a heavy price to trade up for Hunter last year, there was a lot of talk about getting two players in one. There were some flashes of that during his rookie season, but nailing down the corner job alone might be the optimal scenario in Jacksonville for Year Two.