Travis Hunter is limited in offseason program, eyeing full participation in training camp

Jaguars cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter is not yet fully cleared to return from last year’s season-ending knee injury, but he’s getting there.

That’s the word from Jaguars General Manager James Gladstone, who said today that Hunter is limited for the offseason program but should be fully cleared for training camp.

“He’ll be, for all intents and purposes, a limited participant throughout the offseason program with eyes on return to play at full tick in training camp,” Gladstone said.

The Jaguars paid a heavy price for Hunter, giving up this year’s first-round pick to move up and draft him No. 2 overall last year. Hunter’s rookie season was a disappointment, but the Jaguars still believe he has the potential to be something the NFL hasn’t seen in decades: An elite player on both offense and defense. Now they’ll just have to be patient as he rehabs, and see how he looks when training camp opens.