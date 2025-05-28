Travis Hunter won’t practice on both sides on same day during OTAs

Jaguars head coach Liam Coen spoke to reporters on Tuesday and that provided a chance to check in on how the process of getting second overall pick Travis Hunter ready to play on both sides of the ball is going.

Hunter was working as a wide receiver on Tuesday and Coen said that the rookie is “about where we would expect” when it comes to learning the team’s scheme. Hunter did not see any time at cornerback during the session, which is by design and Coen said that switching sides from day to day is something that will continue for the rest of the offseason program.

“We won’t put him in that situation to have him do that, although I’m sure he’d probably want to,” Coen said, via the team’s website. “He still meets defensively every day that he’s on offense, so he’s getting the mental part of it and is able to catch up on some of the communication, some of the corrections off the film from the defensive side of the ball. He’s getting a lot of the mental and it would probably be unfair to put him out on the grass and do both and ask him to go do that and see success.”

The plans don’t seem like they’ll change much in training camp either. Coen said that in-season practices will be a different story for Hunter because of how they’re structured, but “from the teaching and the initial stages of it, don’t really see that being something we’ll do anytime soon.”