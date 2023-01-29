 Skip navigation
Top News

Travis Kelce expects to play despite back spasms

  
Published January 28, 2023 11:59 PM
nbc_pft_afcchampionship_230127
January 27, 2023 08:33 AM
Mike Florio and Peter King outline what’s on the line in the AFC Championship beyond a ticket to the Super Bowl, particularly as it pertains to Joe Burrow and Patrick Mahomes’ reputations.

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce was a surprise addition to the Chiefs’ injury report on Friday, listed as questionable for today’s game with a back injury. But Kelce appears to be good to go.

Kelce was having back spasms during the week but felt good on Saturday and expects to play on Sunday against the Bengals, according to multiple reports.

After Patrick Mahomes, Kelce may be the Chiefs’ next-most important player. He had 14 catches for 98 yards and two touchdowns in the divisional round win over the Jaguars, and he was the Chiefs’ leader in catches, yards and touchdowns during the regular season.

Kelce is just 54 yards from moving ahead of Julian Edelman for the second-most receiving yards in NFL postseason history.