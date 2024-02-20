Travis Kelce is ready to spread his wings, beyond the field

It was coming even before he started dating Taylor Swift. Now, the off-field star of Travis Kelce will quite possibly be rising even faster.

Via Emily Smith of TheWrap.com, the Chiefs tight end is exploring a variety of non-football projects. Per the report, “Kelce and his team are considering movie roles, developing unscripted shows for the star, exploring comedy opportunities and pursuing product endorsements.”

Smith writes that multiple top filmmakers, including White Locus producer David Bernad, flew to Kansas City to talk to Kelce about a reality show that he hopes to produce and to appear in.

As noted last week, Kelce serves as executive producer for the upcoming film My Dead Friend Zoe. He also will produce the Jean-Michel Basquiat documentary dubbed King Pleasure.

However long he plays in the NFL, Kelce is positioned to continue to occupy a major space in the broader consciousness. Eventually, he could be far more famous for what he did after his football career than for what he did during it.