Travis Kelce, as expected, goes Hollywood

From the moment Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce killed it as the host of Saturday Night Live last year, it was obvious he was destined for a career in Hollywood. That career has officially started.

Via Tatian Siegel of Variety.com, Kelce serves as an executive producer for the independent film My Dead Friend Zoe. It’s a low-budget effort, with expenses under $10 million. The dark comedy stars Natalie Morales, Ed Harris, Morgan Freeman, and Sonequa Martin-Green.

It will be the first use of the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act to finance a film.

“Hollywood is risky, right? On a scale of one to 10, Hollywood, it is a 9.5,” producer Ray Maiello said, via Siegel. “Especially in terms of independent film. These federal tax credits take the risk down to like a five.”

It’s still a risk. Having Kelce’s name attached to the film will add to the potential reward, especially if fans of the Chiefs and fans of Kelce’s girlfriend, Taylor Swift, decide to check it out.

My Dead Friend Zoe premieres at SWSX on March 9.