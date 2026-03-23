Travis Kelce’s new Chiefs pact is a three-year deal

When tight end Travis Kelce agreed to return for the 2026 season earlier this month, word was that he would be signing a one-year deal worth up to $15 million with the Chiefs.

Kelce officially signed his new pact on Monday and the full details of the contract are a bit different than those initial reports. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media confirms that Kelce is set to make $12 million in 2026 with $3 million available in incentives and adds that it is a three-year deal worth up to $57.735 million in total.

Given Kelce’s annual deliberations on whether he’ll continue playing or not, the contract is likely structured to be revisited in the event the 2026 season is not Kelce’s final one in the NFL.

Kelce had 76 catches for 851 yards and five touchdowns for the Chiefs in 2025. The 2026 season will be his 14th with the AFC West club.