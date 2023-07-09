 Skip navigation
Trent Williams: Texans got a steal in DeMeco Ryans

  
Published July 9, 2023 08:34 AM

Laremy Tunsil is fired up about the Texans’ decision to hire DeMeco Ryans as their new head coach and the left tackle from Ryans’ former team also thinks the team has made a winning choice.

Trent Williams didn’t play on the side of the ball that Ryans coached during their time with the 49ers, but he spent the last three seasons facing off against Ryans’ defense in practice. He was left with a positive impression of Ryans’ coaching acumen and he believes that 2023 is going to be the start of an extended run of good things in Houston.

“Yeah, I think they got a steal ,” Williams said, via Aaron Wilson of KPRC. “He can be a staple for this organization for a long time. He’s a very talented coach. Obviously, has pedigree, played this game for a long time, played it the right way and he coaches it the right way. I think he’s going to have a lot of success out here.”

The Texans also hired offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik away from the 49ers and Williams called him “a brilliant mind” who will do an “excellent job” in helping Ryans steer the Texans toward better days.